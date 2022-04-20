You simply can't afford to miss beauty benefits of mustard oil

New Delhi: Winter is here and we are all set to welcome it with much galore, celebration and festivals.





Naturally, these end-of-year events call for stepping it up a notch and looking extra special; while this may sound a bit exhausting, look no further than your kitchen shelves and rediscover the benefits of our own humble Mustard Oil , the goodness of which our grandmothers never tire of telling.







On the same note, Umesh Verma, Spokesperson at P Mark Mustard Oil has pointed some beauty benefits of using Mustard Oil and looking your best this party season.





1. Imparts a natural Skin Glow: Since centuries Indians have been applying Mustard Oil as body oil for massage before their baths. One can use it to massage dry areas prior to a bath. For removing tan, mustard oil can be mixed with besan, yogurt and lemon juice and used as a body pack.





2. Prepping your skin: Dry patchy skin is a common problem that we all face during harsh winters and this can be a major hindrance while getting ready for a party. One can apply a few drops of mustard oil and rub it along the face, let it remain for few minutes before washing it in water. The skin becomes smooth and ready for applying foundation and make up.





3. Perfect Hair Care: Who doesn't want a glossy healthy mane to go with that perfect dress and makeup? Applying mustard oil regularly on the scalp takes care of winter hair woes like dandruff, itchy scalps, hair fall etc. One can do a hot oil treatment at home with mustard oil and wash off hair with a mild shampoo to experience healthier, shiny locks this season.





4. Protects your lips: Chapped dry lips can play havoc on the overall appearance. Applying a few drops of mustard oil can heal chapped lips and is safer than packaged lip balms. Ironically, one of grandmothers' old remedies say that sleeping with a drop or two of mustard oil on your naval will give you baby soft lips in the morning.





