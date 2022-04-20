You haven't said sorry for your trip to meet the Pakistani PM: Anurag Kashyap to Narendra Modi

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come out in support of Karan Johar, whose upcoming directorial venture 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Fawad Khan', is facing trouble after cinema owners association decided to stall the release of movies starring Pakistani artistes. Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) yesterday announced that they would not screen movies starring Pakistani artistes in the four states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa. "The world must learn from us.. We solve all our problems by blaming it on movies and banning it.. #ADHM . With you on this @karanjohar," Kashyap tweeted. Going one step further, Kashyap also questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he hasn't apologised for meeting the Pakistani Prime Minister the same time when Karan was shooting for 'ADHM.' He tweeted, "Sir you haven't yet said sorry for your trip to meet the Pakistani PM.. It was dec 25th. Same time KJo was shooting ADHM? Why?" Johar's movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The decision taken by COEAI mainly covers single screen theatres and comes amid tension between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Uri attack last month. Johar tweeted, "See you at the cinemas on the 28th of this month! #AeDilKiDiwali". Many industry people including Om Puri, Shyam Benegal, Vikram Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and Censor Board chief Pahalaj Nihalani have slammed the ban on the release of the film which have completed production.