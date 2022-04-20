You can�t miss Poonam Pandey wishing you a Merry Christmas in her own style � watch video!

Well, she just gave Santa Claus a run for his money. All you Poonam Pandey fans that keep her mill churning enjoy your Christmas gift! If you have watched Ms Pandey�s earlier videos, you won�t be surprised with this one! Poonam Pandey has hit the internet with her sexiest avatar yet. Plug in your earphones and shut your doors, and then watch as Poonam Pandey jinglingly asks you to celebrate Christmas in her style. Poonam Pandey is popular for her boldness and sleaziness, starting right from offering to shed her clothes if the Indian Cricket team won the world cup, all in glory of the victory, to her entire Twitter feed, posing in bath tubs and all. Poonam Pandey delivers what her fans want. She has managed to remain in the news with her bold antics. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> And as 2015 comes to an end, Poonam has returned as the sexy Santa, to give her fans a little gift. Ponam Pandey has released a video much in the Christmas spirit. Poonam Pandey does her own rendition of Jingle Bells in the video, aptly titled Jingle B**bs. And Poonam does jingle throughout the video, jumping and bouncing, intending that her bosom gets all the focus. The video doesn�t beat around the bush, but directly gets to the point. Well, she just gave Santa Claus a run for his money. All you Poonam Pandey fans that keep her mill churning enjoy your Christmas gift!