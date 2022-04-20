You can't score double hundreds every day: Rohit

Sydney:His world record score of 264 came under threat during Martin Guptill's unbeaten 237-run mayhem against West Indies in the ongoing World Cup and even though Rohit Sharma knows "records are there to be broken", he wants the coveted feat to stay with him for some more time. Having roared back to form with a classy century against Bangladesh, Rohit's answer to questions posed by the scribes was pretty similar to the way he bats when in form -- flowing and direct. Asked if he was scared about Guptill breaking his record, the soft-spoken Rohit replied, "Records are there to be broken. I don't wish that it is broken but every batsman wants to make a big score. It is not possible to make 200 every day. It's a very tough job. Even when I made 264, I was told I should have made 300. People's expectations are high. Even if you make 300, they expect 350. Cricket is moving to a different level." In fact when the question was asked, it was a three-part query to which Rohit brought the house down by saying, "I forgot what you asked first." There was another query that almost stumped him. He was asked why he doesn't play any ugly shots? Rohit laughed heartily and replied: "That's a very interesting question. I mean, if I play a good shot, I don't think I need to play an ugly shot. I'll just stick to good shots." As everyone was having a laugh, the question was reframed as to how he manages to play big shots with effortless ease, the Mumbai star was more serious and elaborate in his reply. "I don't know about that to be honest. When you play those big shots, it's important to get your basics right. A lot of technical issues goes into that. You need to hold your shape (proper balance). If you can hit straight over the bowler maintain shape, I don't think you need to play any fancy shots," Rohit replied. On why he has come for the press conference instead of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit politely replied, "Because I was asked to come to the press conference." He was very happy to answer a question on the contribution of physio Nitin Patel, trainer Sudarshan and masseur Ramesh Mane. "This has been the most important question. People laud players and the coaching staff for good performances but no one knows what goes on behind the scenes. The four people that you mentioned (Sudarshan, Nitin Patel, Mane kaka, Amit Shah) have performed very important roles. "Since the day we landed, they have been working hard. Playing cricket continuously for four months is not easy, especially for fast bowlers. These men have made sure that we could all step on to the field. They've put in a lot of effort." Asked if he would give a massage to masseur Mane kaka if India wins the final, Rohit said, "Oh, absolutely." PTI