You are the epitome of love: Rithvik Dhanjani to former gf Asha Negi

Mumbai: Actress Asha Negi, who turned year older on Sunday,has received a beautiful wish from her former boyfriend, actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

"You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being.

"The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place," Rithvik wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a throwback picture of Asha relaxing with a book in her hand.

"An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. Fly high butterfl. Happy birthday Asha," Rithvik added.

Asha and Rithvik were in relationship for more than seven years. They broke up in 2020.

The two fell in love with each other while Working on the show "Pavitra Rishta".

