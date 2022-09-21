Yogi writes to women MLAs ahead of special Assembly session

Lucknow: A day ahead of the Assembly session marked exclusively for women legislators, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote a letter to the women MLAs regarding the government's flagship Mission Shakti programme.



The state Assembly session scheduled for Thursday is exclusively reserved for women members who will initiate and participate in the proceedings while the men will take a back seat for once.



Calling the programme, a "historic event" where women members of both the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad will be given priority to speak and put forth issues concerning them, the Chief Minister sent them material on the objectives of the Mission Shakti programme and the government's achievements so that they could learn in greater detail about the project.



In his letter, he said: "Through the effective implementation of Mission Shakti, the state and Central governments have managed to change the perception about Uttar Pradesh in India and abroad. The programme is aimed at ensuring security, self-reliance and dignity for women. "



He added that over the past five and a half years, the government has worked on several aspects to provide dignity to women.



Various schemes like the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, are increasing participation of women in government positions and involving them in self-employment schemes have been started and taken up on priority to ensure that women are self-reliant.



"A large number of women have been linked with these programmes in a historic move," he said.

—IANS