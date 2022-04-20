Yogi Welcomes SC Ruling On Triple Talaq

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today welcomed Supreme Court's ruling on Triple Talaq saying it is justice given to the women of the country. In his reaction, the Chief Minister said, "It is an historic judgement and it provides not only justice but empowerment to women also." Mr Adityanath further said that declaring Triple Talaq as unconstitutional is a landmark judgement and justice was given to women. "The government had already placed its views on the issue during the hearing and now Centre will act as per the court's order," he said. UP government spokesperson and state Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh too have welcomed the SC decision. "Such verdicts strengthen country's secular roots and gives equal right to women," he commented. BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj said the decision of the apex court itself is a law. "The government should follow the direction and make a strong law so that the people who were behind denying the rights to women are revealed," he said UNI