Yogi Welcomes Conviction Of Four In Ayodhya Terror Attack Case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday welcomed the conviction of four persons by an Allahabad special court in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case in which two civilians were killed and seven CRPF personnel injured.

On the acquittal of one person in the case, he said the state government would take appropriate action after examining the ruling. An Allahabad special court Tuesday sentenced four persons and acquitted one in the terror attack case.

"The court judgement is welcome. For one person who has been acquitted, the necessary action will be taken after taking legal opinion. The government will keep an eye on the case," the CM said in a statement here.

Special Judge Dinesh Chandra also imposed a fine of Rs 2.40 lakh on each of the convicts, public prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari told reporters in Allahabad. The terror attack on July 5, 2005 had left two Ayodhya residents dead and seven security personnel injured. Five JeM terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action. PTI