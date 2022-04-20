Yogi Warns District Officials Not To Allow Migrant Workers Travelling On Any Vehicle Or On Foot

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has warned that strict action would taken against the concerned officials if it was found that migrant workers are traveling on any vehicles or on foot except for travelling in buses provided by the government.

"All the border districtsof the state have been provided with 200 buses along with power to get private bus on rent to ferry the migrant workers from the borders to their homes. If there is any laxity, it would not be tolerated," the CM here on Saturday informed his Team 11 officials during the review meeting.

The CM direction comes in wake of the death of 24 migrant workers of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar in a road accident in Auriyya. CM has suspended 2 SHOs of the highway police stations and has sought clarification from ADG to SSPs of Agra and Mathura, why these trucks were allowed to pass from their area.

Meanwhile, migrant workers continue to reach in large numbers in UP through special trains and it is expected that in next two to three days the total numbers would swell to around 15 lakhs.

State additional chef secretary, home, Avnish Awasthi said here on Saturday that till date 449 trains have brought 5.64 lakh migrant workers from different states and in next two to three days another 276 trains will bring another 3.85 lakh workers. The total number of workers coming by train would be around 9.50 lakhs while six lakh had already arrived earlier through buses and other means.

He said a record 3 lakh migrants came from Gujarat by 223 trains followed by 1.20 lakh from Maharastra by 97 trains, 90,000 from Punjab by 78 trains, and rest from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana and other states. UNI