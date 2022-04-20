Yogi Warns District Officials Against Any Laxity During Lock Down

Lucknow: With reports of laxity on the part of authorities in some districts leading to violation of social distancing and lock down, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday warned the district and police officers that they would be punished for their lapses and asked them to pull up their socks.

The CM, while reviewing the lock down situation with his Team - 11 officials here, was furious about violation of the norms in some districts. "The concerned police officers and in charge of the police station would be taken task for such lapses," he said.

The CM said that in the hotspots only medical, sanitation and door step delivery person are allowed and no one else. While people hiding any information should also be punished. There are around 269 hotspots in the state in three phases covering all the Covid infected districts.

Informing the media about the CM's directive, state additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi said here on Thursday that on the instruction of the CM, 17 people including seven women have been arrested in Moradabad, who were involved in attacking the Corona warriors on Wednesday.

All the arrested were sent to jail and cases were lodged under NSA, Epedemic Act and Disaster Act against these accused.

The CM has also informed the districts that a Government Order (GO) over the Centre's and advisory on partial lifting of the lock down from April 20 will be issued on Thursday night which would be enforced in their area strictly." No relaxation of the norms should be given at any cost to any industrial unit or any other units which will start functioning under the advisory," he said.

The CM also said that emergency services in selected hospitals should start only after all precaution on prevention of Covid 19 with use of N95 masks and PPE kits. Besides telecounsulting facilities should be strengthened in the health department so that people could get health advice at home.

Mr Awasthi said that the authorities have been asked to monitor the people who are in home quarantine after their 14 days quarantine in their districts.

He said wheat purchase centres are working where farmers are coming to sell their wheat while it has been ordered that social distancing norms would be strictly adopted at all the mandis.

Till date 19,488 FIRs against 60,258 people have been registered for violating lock down while 187 people have been arrested after filing of 424 FIRs under EC Act against 534 people in the state. There were also reports of 346 fake news which were being examined by the cyber cell of state police. UNI