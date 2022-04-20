Yogi Warn Officials Of Action If People Found Hiding In Their Area And Avoiding Corona Test

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has warned the district officials that they would be held responsible and would be punished if people were found hiding at religious or any other place and avoiding Covid 19 test.

In his warning, the SPs of the district have been asked to go for door to door checking of the people as the have exhausted all time limit given to them, the CM said to the officials here on Monday during his routine meeting.

The direction pertains to mainly missing Tablighi Jamaat people, who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

State additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi told media persons here on Monday that the CM said that now the district official would be held responsible if these missing people were found in their area.

He said that the Hotspot model of the Coronavirus which is also called Yogi model has been appreciated in the country and claimed that all the fresh cases including in Agra have been detected in these hotspots. "These hotspots are termed as ring fence where people are locked and not allowed to come out of the area so that the virus is not spread to other areas," he added.

"Around 481 positive cases or 85 per cent of the total cases are from these hotspots which has around 20 lakh population. In the first phase, there are 146 hotspots in 15 districts with 1.71 lakh houses and a population of 9.78 lakh. In the second phase, there are 62 hotspots in 25 districts with 1.62 lakh houses and a population of 9.50 lakh. In the first phase there are 491 positive cases and in the second phase 80 cases ," Mr Awasthi said.

He said that sanitisation and door step delivery is being done in a big way in the hotspots so that the people do not suffer of paucity of essential items.

The CM, he said has also directed the state industry and MSME department to look into the opportunity to attract big industrial houses to invest in the state as several big companies have announced to shift their units from China. "It will be a big opportunity for the state to rope in these companies to reallocate their units from China to UP," the CM said.

The ministers committees set up by CM on Sunday for different sectors are holding meetings on Monday to recommend how the sectors would work during this lock down.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who heads the construction sector said that the works on all construction sites including expressway and others would commence with strict social distancing and following other norms. In another important decision, the government has also decided that the people who are in quarantine in the shelter home in the same district of their village could be shifted to their homes after medical check up.

Fowever, the people of other district and state will have to stay in these quarantine shelter homes till completion of their time. The government has till date registered 16,572 FIRs against 52,534 people under section 188 of the IPC for violation of the lock down while 395 FIRs have been lodged against 493 people under the EC Act. Mr Awasthi said a total of 255 cases of fake news have been reported so far which are being investigated by the cyber cell. UNI