Yogi wants one crore man-days under MGNREGS

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of creating one crore man-days of jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by June 15.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister at a high-level meeting comprising departments which could potentially create jobs under MGNREGS.

Adityanath also held a video conference with district magistrates and divisional commissioners to accelerate works under MGNREGS and asked them to create an additional 58 lakh more man-days of work to meet the target of one crore.

According to the government spokesman, in the last one-and-a-half months since the MGNREGS works started, a total of seven crore man-days have been created by the rural development department.

Currently, the rural development department is able to create around 42 lakh man-days of work which implies that the state government will have to increase its capacity by more than double to generate jobs under MNREGS.

Yogi Adityanath has asked district magistrates to send a detailed proposal of works in the next three days. He also asked the divisional commissioners to carry out inspection of the districts under their jurisdiction and get the developmental projects expedited.

District magistrates have been asked to assess the situation and identify works which can be conducted under MNREGS in their respective districts.

He has also asked for convergence of various departments to create more jobs under the central scheme. He said that this would also help the government in identifying more spots where works could be carried out and more labourers could be engaged under MNREGS.

--IANS