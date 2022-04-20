Yogi Visits Mulayam, Kalyan To Extend Diwali Greetings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday made a courtesy visit to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh and extended them Diwali greetings.

Mr Adityanath, after attending a function at his residence, first visited Mr Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg and inquired about his health. Surprisingly, this time, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav was also present when the Chief Minister visited the SP founder.

During the visit, Mr Adityanath and SP founder exchanged pleasantries. The Chief Minister presented few books to the SP leader and wished him good health.

On June 10, the Chief Minister visited Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence to enquire about his health.

At that time, SP president Akhilesh Yadav along with his two children and Shivpal Singh Yadav were present.

After visiting Mulayam, the CM's cavalcade went to the Mall Avenue at the residence of Kalyan Singh who is staying at the official bungalow of his grandson and UP minister Sandeep Singh. There too, Yogi Adityanath, wished Kalyan Singh of a good health and Diwali greetings. Kalyan Singh's son and BJP MP from Etah Rajveer Singh and other members of the family were present. UNI