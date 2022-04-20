Yogi Visits Gurudwara On Baisakhi

Lucknow: On the occasion of Baisakhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited the Yahiyaganj Gurudwara in the state capital and wished the people for their well-being. During his 45-minute stay at the Gurudwara, Mr Adityanath, who was accompanied by local BJP MLA and UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, said he has great respect for the Sikh gurus as they have ended the disparity and untouchability. He also remembered that he had visited Patna Sahib when he went to Patna for the first time. "Youths in the country should adopt the ideology shown by the Sikh Gurus and should protect the country as well as the religion," he added. Mr Adityanath said a religious Guru should not be involved in any controversy. Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed by the Sikh community and it presented him a sword. UNI