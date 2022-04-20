Yogi visits Ayodhya, ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Monday, ahead of the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple, and checked the preparations for the mega event.

The Chief Minister went to the Ram Janambhoomi site and inspected the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is expected to participate in the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday.

He went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers and then went to the Saket Mahavidyalaya where a helipad has been constructed for the Prime Minister's helicopter to land.

Yogi Adityanath also went to the Hanuman Garhi temple where he offered prayers.

He instructed the officials to ensure social distancing during the entire programme of 'bhoomi pujan'.

The Chief Minister tweeted from Ayodhya that the 'dreams of centuries was being realized'. He asked people to recite the Ramcharitmanas and light diyas in their homes.

—IANS