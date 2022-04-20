Yogi Urges People To Not Get Misled By Anti-Social Elements

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cautioned the people against anti-social elements spreading rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a statement released late Friday night, Mr Adityanath said that people should not believe in rumors and not get carried away by the instigation of mischievous elements. He appealed to the people to maintain peace. He said that the Uttar Pradesh government was responsible for providing security to every individual in the state and it is doing just that.

Mr Adityanath directed the police administration to search and nab those spreading rumors about the CAA while misleading the people on the Act and spreading violence.

The Chief Minister said that wherever the untoward elements have destroyed or incurred damages on public property, those people will be identified through video footage and other corroborating evidences and their property will be confiscated to pay for the damages.

Mr Adityanath said that the statements of Congress leaders and actions of the Samajwadi Party leaders were extremely unfortunate, adding that for their political gains, they were creating doubts and confusions over the CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said that the CAA is not against any caste or religion. It gives the guarantee of security for every citizen. Such violence, even after the clarification, is like negating country's law. The anti-social and anti-national elements, who do not want peace and prosperity in the country, are misleading people and creating doubts and violence.

He appealed to the people of UP to not be misled by anyone and to support the government in maintaining peace. He said that no one can be allowed to take law into their hands and spread violence or tensions. UNI