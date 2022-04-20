Yogi Urges Legislators, Industrialists To Donate In Covid Care Fund

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to all the legislators, industrialists and others to contribute in the Covid Care Fund set by the state government to enhance hospitals' infrastructure to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

Mr Adityanath has also thanked Bahujan Samaj party chief Mayawati for asking her legislators and MPs to donate to the government to fight the menace.

"The decision of Ms Mayawati was appreciable and we thank her for this act," Mr Yogi said while claiming that during this pandemic everyone should come above the political line and serve the nation and people. In a statement here, the CM appealed to the legislators, both the assembly and legislative council members to donate Rs one crore from their legislature development fund and one month salary to the Covid Care Fund. He also appealed the industries and other business houses to contribute in the fund through their CSR initiatives. The CM said that government will use the funds collected in the Covid Care Fund to set up testing labs, purchase ventilators and set up dedicated Covid hospitals in different districts of the state. Already several government organisations have started making contributions in the Covid Care Fund with Rs 78 crore being given by the state primary teachers and employees. Several legislators have also announced to give Rs one crore each to the government agencies to fight Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the principle opposition Samajwadi Party has also asked its legislators to deposit Rs 1.25 lakh each in the party fund to be used for giving relief material to the affected people due to Coronavirus scare and lockdown. UNI