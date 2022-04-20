Yogi Transfers Rs 611 Cr To 27.15 Cr To MGNREGA Workers In UP

Lucknow: Giving further respite to the daily wage worker during the lockdown following Coronavirus scare in Uttar Pradesh, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday transferred Rs 611 crore to over 27.15 lakh labourers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act(MGNREGA) in the state.

At a simple function held at the official residence of the CM, the funds were transferred in the bank account of the labourers. The amount was the pending dues of the MGNREGA workers, who get 100 days work in a year. Yogi Adityanath while interacting with the labourers informed them that very soon the labourers would be given three months free ration and free LPG cylinders to Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries. 

While interacting with selected labourers through video conferencing, the CM informed them that the government was committed to looking after the well being of the workers.

The CM even talked with a woman labour Sansita Devi of Varanasi in Bhojpuri while he interacted with Manish Kumar of Mirzapur and Savitri Devi of Gorakhpur. UP government is already giving Rs 1,000 to all the registered 20 lakh daily wage labourers of the state. UNI



