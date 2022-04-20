Yogi Transfers Rs 225 Crore To MGNREGA Beneficiaries

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that by the end of May around 5 million workers would be provided with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) jobs in the state.

The CM made this announcement during a programme here to transfer Rs 225.39 crores into the bank accounts of Gram Rojgar Sevaks in the state.

With a click of the button, the CM transferred Rs 225.39 core in the bank accounts of 35,818 Gram Rojgar Sevaks. "We have fixed a target to provide 5 million MGNREGA jobs to the unskilled migrant labourers who have returned to the state during the lock down ," the CM said in the function.

Earlier Yogi Adityanath government had hiked the monthly wages of the Gram Rogjar Seveks from from Rs 3630 to Rs 6000. These Rogjar Sevaks control over 2 million MGNREGA workers daily in the state. "I appeal to the Rogjar Sevaks to dedicate themselves to provide 5 million MGNREGA jobs in the state by this month end so that the migrant workers get work and payment to meet their ends ," he stated. More UNI