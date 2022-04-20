Yogi Tours Flood Ravaged Areas In Gonda

Gonda: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured flood affected areas of district here on Friday and observed the relief and rescue work after meeting with affected people.

CM Yogi said that state government was prepared for relief work for flood affected areas. He said government was committed to provide every possible help for flood affected persons. We will mulling on stable options to deal with every year's tragedy, he pointed out.

He said that food, cloths, daily use utilities, medical assistance, maternity hut and possible education assistance were provided for flood affected families. He appealed to public representatives, officials, social workers and social organisations to help flood affected families.

CM Yogi also distributed relief packets to 35 persons at Palhapur flood outpost here. He will survey flood affected in Tarbganj area along with local MLA Prem Narayan Pandey and cantonment legislator Pratik Bhushan Singh. He also warns for stringent actions against officers who perform lethargically foe rescue and relief work. UNI