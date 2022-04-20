Yogi to visit Noida, writes to CMs to take care of UP natives

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath leading the state from the front during the lockdown following Coronavirus scare, will be flying down to Noida this noon to review the situation there.

On the other hand, the CM has written letters to all the state chief ministers separately asking them to take care of the people of UP staying in their state.

An official here on Monday said that CM will be flying to Noida this noon to review the arrangements made there to prevent Coronavirus.

Noida has turned out to be the main hub for the spread of Coronavirus in the state where 32 people so far have been detected Covid 19 positive. There are a total of 82 cases of Noval Coronavirus in the state far.

CM had already sent two senior health officials in Noida on Sunday but still, he will be visiting there to take stock of the situation himself.

During his visit, the CM will take the stock of the situation of migrant labourers with officials of Noida and Ghaziabad besides could visit the control room of UP set up in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has written letters to all the CMs of the country to take care of the natives of UP during the lockdown period so that they do not think of coming to UP at this juncture.

In his letter separately to all the CMs on Monday, Yogi appealed to them to provide all help to the native of UP there. He also assured that his government here is also taking care of people of other states with giving them all the facilities.

" In this time we should unite and fight against Coronavirus and make the lockdown successful to defeat the virus," he said in his appeal.

The CM also gave the CMs the name and the phone numbers of the nodal officers appointed by the UP government to deal with the problems of UP natives of different states.

UNI