Yogi To Visit Districts To Supervise Development Works From August 9

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now set to visit the districts to review the development projects after giving the district administration three months' time to show results. The Chief Minister, who is on his first foreign visit to Myanmar, would return to Lucknow tomorrow and will embark on his visit from August 9. Mr Adityanath, after taking over the post on March 19, had given three months' time to the district officials to set the development ball rolling and had announced that he will visit the districts to verify their claims. According to sources here today, the CM would visit Gorakhpur on August 9 which will follow to Maharajganj on August 10 and Ballia on August 11. Meanwhile, due to the visit of the CM, the officials of the districts are working round the clock to prepare themselves. Number of farmers to be benefited in the farm loan subsidy scheme and other central sponsored schemes like the ambitious Pradhanmantri Awas Yojgna would be the main focus for the CM. During his visit, the CM could also inspect any primary schools and check the distribution of uniforms, books and the quality of midday meals. UNI