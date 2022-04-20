Yogi To Visit Bundelkhand Tomorrow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his maiden visit to Bundelkhand tomorrow, will review the overall situation in view of the summer season. It gains importance as it will be his first visit to any area of the state after becoming the CM a month back. According to official sources here today, Mr Yogi would leave for Jhansi by a chopper at 1035 hrs tomorrow and immediately hold a review meeting with the officials of both the Jhansi and Chitrkoot divisions. At 1430 hrs, the CM will have on the spot inspection of various development works and will review the drinking water facilities in the region. Bundelkhand has expressed severe drought during the past four years except for last year when there were moderate rains during the monsoon. Meanwhile, UP BJP has claimed that the visit of Yogi Adityanath to Bundelhand tomorrow shows the party's as well as the CM's commitment towards the region. UP BJP general secretary and in-charge of Bundelkhand region Vijay Bahadur Pathak told UNI that the government has already started acting for the region by giving 20 hours electricity and providing Rs 45 crore for the drinking water facilities. "This visit of the CM will certainly boost the developmental works in the region and it would pave the way for faster development of the area," Mr Pathak said. The BJP has routed all the political parties in Bundelkhand region in the Assembly elections by winning all the 19 seats. UNI