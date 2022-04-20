Yogi To Visit Ayodhya Tomorrow, Likely To Pray At Ram Lalla Make-Shift Temple

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would visit the city tomorrow and is likely to pray at the Ram Lalla make-shift temple at the disputed area here. If Mr Adityanath visits the Ram Lalla make-shift temple, he will be the second Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to pray at the temple after Mr Rajnath Singh, who had offered prayers at the site in 2002. No CM has, in the past 15 years, visited the disputed site to offer prayers after the demolition of Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992. During his day-long visit, the Chief Minister, who would review the Faizabad-Ayodhya division development works, will also attend the 'Janmotsava' (birthday celebrations) of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is the President of the Ramjanmabhumi Nyas. Mr Adityanath's likely visit to the makeshift temple in Ayodhya would come a day after BJP patriarchs LK Advani and Dr MM Joshi, along with Union Minister Uma Bharti, appear in the Babri demolition case in Lucknow. The Chief Minister would be staying for more than eight hours in Ayodhya-Faizabad. He will fly to Faizabad at around 0835 hrs. From there, he is expected to straightaway go to Hanuman Garhi and offer prayers at the Ram Lalla makeshift temple. He is also likely to visit Saryu Ghat and inspect the arrangements for pilgrims. Thereafter, Mr Adityanath will hold a review meeting before attending the 'Janmotsava' of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in the evening. The Chief Minister is also likely to visit Digambar Akhada, whose earlier mahant Ramchandra Paramhans, who spearheaded the Ayodhya Movement and fought till his last breath for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site. Both Paramhans and the CM's Guru, then Gorakhnath temple head priest Mahant Avaidyanath, and Mr Adityanath, who now heads the Gorakhnath temple, had worked jointly for several years to make the Ayodhya Movement a success. Mahant Avaidyanath was the chairperson of VHP-backed high-powered committee for Ram temple construction. When Paramhans gave a call for another Ayodhya Movement in 2002, the Chief Minister, who was then the second term Gorakhpur MP, had also made an attempt to march to Ayodhya. However, the police force had then arrested him at Gorakhpur border itself. Though the officials are tight-lipped over whether the Chief Minister would be offering prayers at the makeshift temple, those close to him are confident that he would certainly visit the temple. If he does so, Mr Adityanath would go on to yet again present himself as a Hindu hardliner, an image he has been carrying with him for years. With the Ayodhya dispute pending in the Supreme Court and Hindu organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) mounting pressure for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr Adityanath's visit is sure to re-ignite the issue. UNI