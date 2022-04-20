Yogi To Take Holy Dip In Kumbh With Mins On Jan 29, Also Convenes Cabinet Meet

Prayagraj: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will create another sort of a record when the entire state ministers will attend the Kumbh on January 29 to worship at the Sangam.

The CM has convened its first cabinet meeting out of Lucknow to be held at Prayagraj on January 29, which will be attended by almost all the cabinet and minister of state (independent charge), confirmed a senior state official here on Sunday. State deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya,, who is camping here in the Kumbh, told reporters on Saturday that the meeting of the state cabinet is slated to be held in the tent city in the Kumbh Mela area on January 29. He said that several important government decisions would be taken at the meeting and probably it would be a first to hold the cabinet meeting out of Lucknow and particularly in the Kumbh.

Along with attending the cabinet meeting, the ministers would also take a dip in the Sangam and perform puja there. Yogi Adityanath government generally holds cabinet meeting on Tuesday barring some exceptions when it was held on other days like this week when it was held on Friday, to approve the 10 per cent reservation for the upper caste poor. However, there is a less possibility of holding the cabinet meeting next week due to CM's busy schedule in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas programmes at Varanasi. Hence, the cabinet meeting at Kumbh in Prayagraj would be important one as several important policy decisions would be taken by the state government. UNI