Yogi To Skip Father's Cremation In Haridwar On Tuesday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the demise of his father Anand Singh Bisht after a prolonged illness in New Delhi's AIIMS on Monday.

"I had a wish to meet him during his last days but could not do so due to the lockdown and my duty towards 23 crore people of the state," the CM said in a statement here.

The last rites of the departed soul will be preformed on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday.

" I will not be able to attend the last rites due to my duty towards my state but will certainly visit my family to pay my condolences after the lockdown ends," the CM said. Mr Adityanath also advised his family against presence of a large number of people during the cremation besides ensuring social distancing. The CM also spoke to his family members and consoled his mother over the phone .

Expressing his condolence, the CM said that his father was an honest and dedicated citizen and had passed on all the good virtues to his children.

Meanwhile, politicians across the party lines have expressed their grief over the demise.

State Governor Anandiben Patel and state Assembly Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit have conveyed their condolences to the CM on the death of his father.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BSP president Mayawati , UP congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with several other politicians, have expressed their grief on the demise of Anand Singh Bisht.

Several BJP leaders, including state president Swantra Deo Singh , General secretaries Sunil Bansal and Vijay Bahadur Pathak have also mourned the death. UNI