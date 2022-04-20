Yogi To Promote Eco-Tourism In Sonbhadra, Mirzapur

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has decided to develop Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli and adjoining areas as eco-tourism destinations.

A tourist bungalow will be constructed in an area of five acres in Sonbhadra and activities like water sports, rock climbing, trekking, etc., have also been started there to promote eco-tourism and provide adventure sports options to the tourists.

Kirtimaan Srivastava, tourism officer of the Mirzapur division, said, "We hope to initiate the construction of the tourist bungalow in the next six months and the district magistrate of Sonbhadra already held a discussion on the detailed action plan with the members of the Tourism Welfare Association. Bio toilets will also be constructed at various tourist spots."

Besides this, Rs 281.37 lakh have also been sanctioned for the Way Finding Traffic Solution (WFTS).

Under this, signboards having details of the tourist spot are being set at up at various tourist spots and destinations and till date, works of Rs 25 lakh has also been completed. Tour operators have also been engaged to promote film tourism, he added.

"Beautification work is being carried out at the tourist spots like Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary, Salkhan Fossil Park, Vijaygarh Fort, Agori Fort and Mukha Waterfall so that they can register a prominent presence on the tourist map of the country", Srivastava said. In September, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to convert the airstrip in Sonbhadra into an airport. Besides opening new vistas of development and generating employments in the region, the airport will also give a boost to the tourism activities. —IANS