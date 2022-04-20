Yogi to participate in Dusshera events at Gorakhpur temple

Gorakhpur: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in all important rituals of the Vijayadashmi celebrations to be held during 'Dusshera' as per tradition at the Gorakhnath temple from October 17 to 25.

The temple office secretary, Dwarika Tiwari, said that on October 25, Yogi Adityanath will offer prayers in the temple followed by programmes like Kunwari Kanya Bhoj and Tilakotsav.

"He will then take part in the Vijaydashmi Shobhayatra in a rath and will later perform puja of Lord Ram, goddess Sita and Laxman at Ramlila maidan, after offering prayers at Mansarovar temple," said Tiwari.

"I appeal to devotees to take all precautions during the celebrations in view of Covid pandemic. All the programmes will be broadcast online also for devotees," he said adding that social distancing and Covid protocols will be followed.

Media in-charge Vinay Gautam told that limited number of people will be allowed to take part in the programmes while for devotees, programmes will be available on social media platforms.

—IANS