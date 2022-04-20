Yogi To Meet Slain Inspector's Family On Thursday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will meet on Thursday the family members of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in the Bulandshahr violence.

The chief minister will meet them at his Kalidas Marg residence here, an official spokesman said Wednesday.

Adityanath had declared on Monday a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife, Rs 10 lakh for the parents and a government job for a member of the family of the inspector, who was also an Investigating Officer (IO) in the 2015 Akhlaq lynching case.

Singh and a 20-year-old man were killed in mob violence triggered by alleged slaughter of cows in Bulandshahr.

The chief minister last night ordered a thorough probe and issued directions to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter in the western UP district. Adityanath held a late night meeting here with the chief secretary, the DGP, the principal secretary (home) and the additional director general of police (intelligence).

The chief minister has drawn flak from the opposition parties for attending a laser show in Gorakhpur when the violence broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday.

The Opposition has said that such incidents are part of attempts to incite communal unrest in the society ahead of Lok Sabha polls and demanded his resignation.

An official spokesman said that the chief minister was of the view that the incident "is part of a bigger conspiracy, and hence all those directly or indirectly related to cow slaughter should be arrested in a time-bound manner". Since March 19, 2017, all illegal slaughter houses had been closed and instructions were issued to all district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure that such activities do not take place in any of the districts. The chief secretary and the DGP have been instructed to ensure that this order is followed at all levels. Instructions were also issued to run a campaign to identify those persons who are vitiating the atmosphere and stringent action is initiated against them.