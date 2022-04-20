Yogi to mark 3 yrs in office with fanfare

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to mark three years in office on March 18 by focusing on the work done so far.

The state government is planning to hold a function on March 18 with BJP president J.P. Nadda also attending.

The function will also celebrate Adityanath as the longest serving BJP Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier BJP chief ministers including Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh had tenures of less than three years at a stretch.

The state information department is also publishing a book highlighting the work done by the Adityanath government since it came to power in March, 2017.

All legislators have been asked to submit the work done by them in their respective constituencies and this will be published in the book.

Since most opposition legislators are in no mood to submit any such information, the book will mainly comprise the work done by BJP legislators.

"This book will be a Bible for our candidates in the 2022 Assembly election campaign. It will carry a comprehensive account of various schemes implemented by the Yogi government and also the work done by the legislators," said a BJP functionary.

The book will portray the Chief Minister''s image as a tough administrator and his zero-tolerance policy against corruption. On the law and order front, the book will detail how high-profile criminal cases have been worked out and solved within days with the accused being jailed.

Adityanath will also embark on a tour of the various districts from March 19. He will visit the districts in a random manner to take stock of the impact of his schemes.

The BJP is also planning to unleash a publicity blitzkrieg on social media to mark the event.

--IANS