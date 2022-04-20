Yogi To Lay Foundation For Kanpur Metro On Nov 15

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation of the Kanpur Metro Rail project here on November 15, officials said here on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (formerly known as Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation) have started preparation work for laying off of foundation stone ceremony in Kanpur. The foundation stone of the metro rail project will be unveiled in the main auditorium of IIT.

Mr Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Planning Department, held a meeting with the Municipal Commissioner SM Bobde, District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General Mohit Aggarwal, UPMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav, etc regarding the inaugural program of the Kanpur metro project on Saturday last. He checked the preparations made for the start of the metro work and directed officials to make necessary preparations for the foundation stone ceremony. To unveil the foundation stone programme, a piling machine is kept in front of the National Sugar Institute. The construction work of the Kanpur Metro project will be commenced by breaking the divider on the GT road.

For this, the corridor has been built by putting a board on the UPMRC GT Road from IIT Gate to National Sugar Institute. Not only this, IIT, NSI, and CSJMU have also done road cutting by checking the underground services. On Saturday, UPMRC MD Kumar Keshav, and Chief Project Manager visited these places and inspected and gave necessary instructions to the team of AFCONS Infrastructure Limited. There are two corridors that will be built under the Kanpur Metro metro project. The first corridor is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel via Phulbag to Naubasta and the second corridor is from CSA to Barra-8. According to UPMRC officials, the metro will run from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel first. The Rs 735 crore project will span 8.7 km long and elevated viaduct along with 9 metro stations are to be built in this priority section. On September 19, AFCONS Infrastructure Limited has been selected to carry out the constriction work of viaducts and stations of Corridor I. About a month ago, the AFCONS teams have arrived in Kanpur with machines. Earlier, October 24 was fixed to start the construction work but due to no dates received from the CM office it has been postponed. UNI