Yogi To Launch Massive JE Immunisation Drive In UP From Tomorrow

Lucknow: Appealing to all the Opposition parties and others to participate in a big way to eradicate Japanese Encephalitis(JE), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a massive immunisation drive from tomorrow in 38 districts of the State. Setting up a target to vaccinate 88,57,125 children in the age group of one to 15 years, the Government has involved all the voluntary and social organisations in these JE prone districts which will continue till June 11. "The politicians should also involve themselves in the drive. Ms Mayawati too, rather than going to Saharanpur, should involve herself in this drive as majority of the children from Dalit and minority community faces the threat of JE," said State Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh. Tomorrow, during the inauguration by the CM at a Malin Basti in Kasya area of backward Kushinagar district, Union MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra would be present while, other ministers of the Yogi Adityanath Ministry would launch the same in remaining 37 districts from tomorrow. However, along with the vaccination drive, the ministers would also launch a special cleanliness drive in these 38 districts as dirt was the main reason for this disease. Ms Singh, talking to reporters here today, said during a survey conducted on the previous immunisation drive, it was found that only 60 per cent of the children are being vaccinated. "But this time, we are trying all our effort for improving the ratio and even 10-million vaccination foil have been acquired from the Centre," he said. Claiming that CM Yogi was the first politician to raise the issue of JE in Parliament in 1998 and thereafter was committed to eradicate the diseases, Ms Singh said, ''This time after Yogi Government came to power, expert doctors of BRD Medical College have been sent to the community health centres so that the disease was identified as the basic level and the patients do not have to rush to Gorakhpur," he added. Asked whether the Government would ban pigs in the JE affected areas, as the pigs were the main carrier of the virus, Mr Singh said that there is no such move as it could generate political controversy. But talking about the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), the Minister said as there is no vaccination for the AES hence the Government will go in for cleanliness drive, which will prevent the diseased to some extent. He said that disease like dengue, meningitis and others are said to be AES. More than 10,000 children have died so far due to the killer JE in UP, Bihar and other parts of the country which was identified way back in 1978-79. Meanwhile, the UP CM has issued an appeal to all the public representatives starting from MPs to village Pradhans to give their full cooperation in the drive. The Health Minister too has issued a similar appeal for the people. UNI