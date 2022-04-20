Yogi To Launch App For Self-Employment, Job Industry

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will launch the 'Udyam Sarathi App' on January 24 which will provide every information related to self-employment and the job industry at one click.

The Chief Minister will unveil a high-tech platform for the youth on the occasion of the 'UP Diwas'.

The app, prepared under the ODOP scheme, is said to be a master-key for exploring self-employment opportunities for the youth.

Through the Udyam Sarathi app, youth will easily be able to get a varied range of business opportunities in different departments and sectors which will even include the state and Central governments, anywhere and at any time.

The app will also provide assistance by the state government, opinion of experts as well as the entire process of loan availability for the youth to start self-employment. In addition to this, details of market availability, information regarding business models and strategies for development will also be present on the app. —IANS