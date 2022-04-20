Yogi to launch ''Har Ghar Jal'' project in Bundelkhand

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the ''Har Ghar Jal'' (piped water to every house) campaign at Bundelkhand on Tuesday.

The project is linked to the ''Jal Jeevan Mission'', estimated to cost Rs 10,131 crore.

According to the government spokesman, the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions will be covered by this project in the first phase at a cost of Rs 2,185 crore. A population of 14 lakh in Mahoba, Lalitpur and Jhansi will benefit from it.

"On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister had asked officials to ensure every house gets piped water facility, especially in regions where groundwater is contaminated with fluoride and arsenic," the spokesman added.

