Yogi to interact with students brought back from Kota

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a video conference with students who were brought back to their homes from Kota, on Tuesday evening, a government spokesman said.

According to thespokesman, the Chief Minister will enlighten the students about safety protocols prescribed to combat the deadly virus.

More than 7,500 students who were brought back to the state from Kota about a week ago, have been placed in 14-day quarantine in their homes.

Yogi is also expected to apprise the students of online classes being conducted and inquire about their studies.

