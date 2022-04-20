Yogi to interact with newly-elected village pradhans

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will interact with the newly-elected gram pradhans virtually on Friday.

The gram panchayats will hold their first meeting on Thursday, to mark the start of functioning of rural local bodies.

The pradhans, who took the oath on Tuesday, will get connected with the Chief Minister who is expected to touch upon the importance of rural local bodies in driving development at the grass roots, said a government spokesman.

Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Manoj Kumar Singh, in a letter sent to all the District Magistrates, said that the Chief Minister will also hold conversation with selected few gram pradhans.

The District Magistrates have been asked to facilitate the gram pradhans by allowing them access to NIC centres in their respective districts.

The department of Panchayati Raj has also asked its officers to accompany gram pradhans when they come for interaction with Yogi.

Meanwhile, sources said, that the Chief Minister would also ask the gram pradhans to help in the vaccination drive in their respective areas and encourage people to take the jab in order to prevent spread of Covid.

