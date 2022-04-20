Yogi To Initiate Poll Campaign From Saharanpur On March 24

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick-start campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections on March 24, after paying obeisance at Saharanpur's Shakumbhri Devi temple on March 24.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah had visited the temple during the Vidhan Sabha polls of 2017 in UP and initiated the 'Parivartan Yatra' later.

Party sources on Wednesday here said that an exact spot for the chief minister's rally is being selected and about 20,000 people are expected to attend the public meeting.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance will have a joint rally in Saharanpur's Deoband on April 7, wherein SP President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh are set to share the stage.

Notably, BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal had defeated Congress candidate Imran Masood from the Saharanpur seat with about 65,000 votes in the 2014 General elections. In the alliance, the seat has gone in the BSP's account. UNI