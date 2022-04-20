Yogi to initiate action on Mayawati regime anomalies

Lucknow: Trouble is now brewing for Bahujan Samaj Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to take action on the basis of the Comptroller and Accountant General's (CAG) report.

The report has revealed anomalies during the regime of the Mayawati-led Uttar Pradesh government between 2007 and 2012.

According to a government spokesman, the then Mayawati government had changed the land use from agriculture to housing in Ghaziabad without charging any requisite conversion fee from property developers, the CAG report stated.

The Mayawati government's decision had caused a financial loss of Rs 572.48 crore to the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and only unduly benefited select property developers in violation of the Delhi Master Plan 2021, the report cited.

The report pointed out that the GDA had approved the layout plans of the property developers for a total area of 4,772.19 acres of land, including 3,702.97 acres, indicatively earmarked as a hi-tech township in the Delhi Master Plan 2021.

The Delhi Master Plan 2021 stipulated that land-use conversion charges of Rs 572.48 crore were to be levied on the property developers for the said project.

However, contrary to the norms, agriculture plots were allotted to Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd after changing its land use to residential, but no conversion fee was charged.

The firm comprises two property developers such as Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Developers and Sun City Hi-Tech Infra Pvt Ltd.

The CAG report noted that the financial irregularity occurred after the then Uttar Pradesh government had issued an order on April 23, 2010. —IANS