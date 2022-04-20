Yogi to increase interaction with BJP MLAs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will now meet his party legislators on a regular basis to hear their grievances.

The move is said to be an attempt to 'demolish the wall of bureaucracy'.

The Chief Minister had earlier designated several senior officers to look into grievances of MLAs but the arrangement did not work satisfactorily since the legislators wanted political interactions.

Yogi, on Sunday, already began the process by meeting the MP and MLAs from his home district in Gorakhpur.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister not only resolved several issues but also convinced the elected representatives not to air their grievances on social media and other public platforms.

Of late, an increasing number of BJP MLAs have been airing their grievances in public.

Devmani Dwiwedi, BJP MLA from Lambhua in Sultanpur, had a meeting with a bureaucrat but said that his grievances 'are yet to be addressed'.

Recently, Dwiwedi had created a furore when he submitted a written question to the state Assembly wanting to know how many Brahmins had been killed in police encounters. His question, coming amidst reports of Brahmins being upset with the Yogi government, caused considerable embarrassment to the ruling party and the government.

Similarly, Radha Mohan Agarwal, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Urban, has been raising the corruption issue for long. He is active on Facebook and has also raised voice against 'dominance of Thakurs' in the state.

In the same line are legislators like Narendra Singh Gujjar of Ghaziabad and Shyam Prakash of Hardoi who never hesitate in pulling up his own government on various issues.

