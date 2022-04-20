Yogi to inaugurate mega webinar on Purvanchal development

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a three-day mega seminar-cum-webinar on the development of Purvanchal at Deeksha Bhawan of Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University on Thursday evening.

The event is jointly organized by DDU Gorakhpur University and the Planning Department of the Uttar Pradesh government, under the banner of the Purvanchal Development Board.

More than 300 scholars from across the country and the world will participate in brainstorming sessions on the challenges being faced by 28 districts of Purvanchal region.

They will prepare a blueprint of the development plan for the region.

According to the government spokesman, "The mega seminar will cover five important sectors, including primary sector, manufacturing sector, service sector, social sector and water sector. Nine technical sessions will be held on each sector".

There will be a total of 45 sessions in which experts, academicians, and policymakers from India and across the world will take part.

Stakeholders from every field will deliberate for three days from December 10 to 12, to prepare a roadmap for the expeditious progress of eastern Uttar Pradesh comprising 28 districts and a large population.

With over 250 research papers from across the world already reached in advance, participation of NRIs from the US, Europe, Australia and other countries, a battery of development experts is expected.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated the idea of this brainstorming event at Gorakhpur in order to ensure the development of Purvanchal.

Yogi Adityanath will be present in the inaugural session of the seminar based on 'Development of Purvanchal: Issues, Strategy and Future Directions'.

He will also address the programme, organized with doctors at the AIIMS, Gorakhpur campus on the same day, with a thrust area of healthy Purvanchal which emanated from the fact that his personal efforts rid this region of deadly Japanese Encephalitis (JE) since during last three years.

K.V. Raju, the economic advisor of the Chief Minister, is looking after the whole event. He said this is the first of its kind event in 50 years which is focused on the development of this region, which remained neglected for years.

The seminar will also be attended by state ministers, top officials, head of departments, and representatives of various government and non-government organizations (NGOs).

He said the way and means will be evolved during the seminar as how to eradicate poverty, diseases, unemployment, and illiteracy from the region and also stop migration by providing the desired employment to the youth of the state.

Several departments, including agriculture, agricultural marketing, food processing, fish and fisheries, forest and wildlife, infrastructural and industrial development, MSME, export promotion, handloom and textile, energy, housing and urban planning, Panchayati Raj, revenue, information technology and electronics, tourism and others will also take part in the seminar.

Ministers related to these departments will also be present on the occasion, making it one the biggest congregations of the ministers in recent months.

All senior officials will be attending the event.

The major institutions including the International Rice Research Institute, Agricultural Universities, Research and Development Institutes, Non-Government Organizations, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Information Technology and tourism firms, cultural Organizations, UNICEF, and other prominent organizations will also be participating in the seminar.

