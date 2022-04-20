Yogi To Hold Cabinet In Chandauli, Workshop For MLAs

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh plans to hold a cabinet meeting in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Upvan in Chandauli as a tribute to the BJP ideologue.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay was found dead in mysterious circumstances at the Mughalsarai railway station in 1968. The Yogi Adityanath government has already changed the name of Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar and also built the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Upvan.

It may be recalled that last year, during the Maha Kumbh, the Yogi government had held its cabinet meeting in the township in Prayagraj. This was the first time that a cabinet meeting had been held outside Lucknow.

Twenty-two ministers of the Yogi government had taken a holy dip at the Sangam after the meeting.

The BJP is also planning to hold a workshop on the ''Ekatma Manavtavad'' (integral humanism), a philosophy propounded by Deen Dayal Upadhyay. All 308 BJP Legislators will be asked to attend the workshop, which will acquaint them with the philosophy and also prepare them for the next Assembly elections, due in 2022.

The workshop, which will be held after Holi, will also see the presence of top state leaders form the government and the party. "All our Legislators will be taken to the monuments related to Deen Dayal Upadhyay, including his 65-feet-tall statue that was unveiled recently," said a party functionary.

Chandauli that is situated adjacent to Varanasi, has been identified as one of the eight most backward districts by the Niti Aayog. The state government is already focusing on the implementation of various welfare schemes in the district. --IANS