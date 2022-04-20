Yogi To Go For Intensive Campaigning In Karnataka Next Month

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been made the star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the May 12 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Mr Adityanath will embark upon his mission from next month. In the first phase, he will campaign for two days on May 3 and 4 followed by four-day electioneering at a stretch from May 7 to wind up the campaigning for the party.

Party sources here on Tuesday said that during the campaigning, Mr Adityanath would hold public meetings along with roadshows.

Though at present there are six days of total campaigning for the Chief Minister in Karnataka but it could be increased as per the demand from the candidates there, sources hinted. "The main focus of the UP CM's campaigning would be to target the voters from the northern India belt. Besides, the head of the Gorakhnath Peth will also woo the Hindu religious centres in favour of the BJP," sources said.

During the Tripura and Gujarat Assembly polls, Yogi Adityanath had gone for intensive campaigning for the BJP and was instrumental in the win of the party in both the states along with Himachal Pradesh.

He was also the star campaigner of Tripura, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls. UNI