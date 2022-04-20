Yogi To Give Low-Cost Flats To 1,040 Urban Poor

Lucknow: In a fresh initiative to help the poor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will soon hand over flats of 415 square feet area to at least 1,040 poor urban people for just Rs 4.75 lakh.

The total cost of the flat will be Rs 12.59 lakh and out of this, Rs 7.83 lakh will be given as a grant from the Central and the state government.

The remaining Rs 4.76 lakh will be paid by the beneficiaries of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

According to a government spokesman, the allotment of the flats will be done as per Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and through District Urban Development Authority (DUDA), and an open lottery will be conducted under the chairmanship of the district magistrate.

Under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC) in the country, 14 states had applied to the union ministry of housing and urban affairs, keeping in mind the urban weaker section.

Out of these, six states Madhya Pradesh (Indore), Gujarat (Rajkot), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Jharkhand (Ranchi), Tripura (Agartala) and Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) have been selected to build houses under the 'light house' project.

All preparations have been completed for the construction of the proposed Light House Project (LHP) in the Awadh Vihar Yojana at the Shaheed Path.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the project on January 1 next year and the chief minister will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony venue.

Under this programme, 14 storied towers will be built and 1,040 flats will be given to people belonging to the weaker section.

The state government is promoting the use of new technologies through research institutions. New technologies will be used in the implementation of this project, due to which the construction work will be completed in just 15 days. LHP will transform the construction sector as it will develop a new pace of construction and the use of pre-fabricated items will make the construction more sustainable and environment friendly. —IANS