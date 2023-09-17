Yogi to gift 35 developmental projects to Gorakhpur today

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will gift 35 development projects worth Rs 343 crore to Gorakhpur on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sunday.

He will also lay foundation stone for 41 projects, including the Bhandu Singh commercial complex and a multi-level parking, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 27.53 crore, along with the Gaurav Sangrahalaya (museum) costing Rs 20.43 crore.

The inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony will take place at the Ramlila Maidan at Manasarovar in the afternoon.

The development projects that he will inaugurate includes two of the jal nigam nagariya worth Rs 193,69,70,000, three of the UPRNN pratham worth Rs 4,32,68,000 and 30 nagar nigam projects worth Rs 19,08,19,000.

The chief minister will lay the foundation of projects of the rural engineering department, UP projects corporation, UPRNN 1st, Nagar Nikay, PWD, DUDA, etc.

These projects include roadways, drainage systems, sewage management, heritage preservation, trauma centre, and checking traffic congestion in busy areas of the city.

Earlier this month, the chief minister had gifted Gorakhpur development projects worth approximately Rs 629 crore. On September 2, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of 195 development projects, a significant portion dedicated to rural drinking water projects.

—IANS