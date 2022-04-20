Yogi to double HDU and ICU for Covid patients by August end

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to double the number of high dependency unit (HDU) and intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 patients by the end of this month.

A detailed plan has been prepared for all Covid-19 hospitals in Lucknow, including private facilities like Medanta and Apollo, with deadlines set for achieving the goals, taking the strength from the current 383 beds, under both categories, to 928 by August 31.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to act on the plan immediately in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi, who has inspected these hospitals, said that work has already started and most of the additional beds would be available within one week.

"We have inspected the hospitals and many of them will be adding to their existing capacity. A new wing is coming up in Medanta Hospital which will be dedicated to Covid patients. The Apollo Hospital has also promised to provide 50 beds by the end of this month," he said.

Awasthi said that a new 25-bed wing, under construction till now, will also be readied at Sahara Hospital by August-end. A 320-bed wing is also being readied, of which 100 beds will be dedicated for Covid ICU.

The Chief Minister has also spoken to Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the plan to increase beds in the city.

Singh said he would request the Union Health Minister to provide all aid to UP to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The existing 193 HDU beds in 11 hospitals will go up to 513 while ICU beds will increase from the current 190 to 415.

The Chief Minister has said that Level-2 and Level-3 beds should be increased across all districts though special attention has to be given to six districts where a high number of cases are being reported daily.