Yogi To Celebrate Holi In Mathura On Feb 24

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh government after holding a grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya has now embarked upon to celebrate Holi at Nandgaon and Barsana here on February 24.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be present on the occasion along with several of his ministers. The UP Culture department was working overtime to attract tourists for the occasion besides it would also hold a three-day cultural programme starting from February 22.

According to officials here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister will reach Mathura on February 23 evening and on the next day he will inaugurate the Holi celebrations at Nandgaon and Barsana. Mr Adityanath will also participate in the Yamuna Aarti. During his stay, the CM will also visit Mataji Gaushala and inaugurate a Gobar Gas plant. Besides, he will also be the chief guest at a cultural function to be organised by Mathura MP Hema Malani.

Mr Adityanath will also inaugurate the world famous Barsana's Lathmar holi on February 24 before addressing a public meeting there. When he visits Barsana, the Chief Minister might have walk a distance of 500 metres to reach Rani Mahal —the place where gopis are believed to have played Holi with Lord Krishna.

In the cultural function, several renowned persons would perform, including Pandit Jasraj, Hari Prasad Chaurasia and even Hema Malani could participate in a dance drama on Mathura's holi.

This time, the UP government is making efforts to make Barsana holi a big event. The culture department is said to be investing money to make the event grand like Diwali in Ayodhya. Replying to the opposition's criticism on lavish Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, he had said that opposition would again criticise the government when he will go to Mathura to play Holi. UNI