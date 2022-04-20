Yogi To Celebrate Diwali With Vantangiya Village

Gorakhpur: UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be celebrating Diwali, with the Vantangiya families like last year.

The UP government had declared Vantangiya community settlements as revenue villages in the jungle area, to bring them in the ambit of mainstream development. CM Yogi had celebrated the festival with Vantangia families last year as well and has made several efforts for their welfare in the past. The Vantangiya community comprises people brought from Myanmar during the colonial rule to plant trees for afforestation. The community struggled for survival post the Independence, as their presence was declared as an act of encroachment by the forest department and demanded their expulsion. But after orders from the Supreme Court, the community was included in the Scheduled tribes.

CM Yogi had supported their movement to get enrolled in the voters' lists and other facilities provided by the government.

Eventually, the community was successful in securing the right to vote in the Panchayat elections (2015) and after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2017, CM Yogi Adityanath directed the provision of all government facilities to the Vantangiya families on priority basis. District magistrate K Vijyendra Pandian here told UNI that with the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government, the Vantangiya community was linked with the mainstream development while receiving the benefits of all the facilities and schemes run by the government. "Not only boys but girls were also enrolled in primary government schools and many drives and campaigns were conducted to spread more awareness among them," he pointed out.

"CM Yogi will distribute certificates to the beneficiaries of government schemes like Awas Yojna, along with sweets to the Vantangiya families," Mr Pandian asserted.

Vantangiya families have been getting houses on priority basis under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Prime Minister Housing Scheme) and Mukhya Mantri Grameen Awas Yojna (Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme), he said adding that the 'Open Defecation Free' scheme was implemented and over 1,000 toilets were constructed by the Panchayati Raj department. The DM further said that all the government schemes including 'Ayushman Bharat', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and others were implemented in these areas and regular inspection of senior administrative officers were being conducted to deal with any issues. UNI