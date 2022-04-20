Yogi to bring back stranded migrants from all other states

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his officials to draw up a plan to bring back all migrant workers from the state who are still stranded in other states.

Yogi Adityanath said that he wanted that the workers who are brought back to the state are provided employment here so that they do not have to return to other states in search of jobs.

The government spokesman said that Adityanath has already asked officials to start working towards creating employment opportunities for about 15 lakh people in the next six months and strengthen the economy.

The chief minister said that when the workers are brought back, they would be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to return to their homes.

Each worker would be given Rs 1,000 and a ration kit when they go home.

Modalities in this regard would be worked out soon.

All departments have been directed to prepare a presentation for creating jobs within a week, said an official release.

The chief minister said that the challenge is to generate employment and strengthen the economy after the lockdown. Preparation should be started without delay.

He directed that employment should be provided through the Common Service Center at the village level. The platform should be strengthened.

The chief minister suggested that employment can also be created by providing training in relation to mobile repairing. He suggested training in collaboration with polytechnics, science labs, ITIs etc.

After the lockdown, he has instructed the officials to provide employment opportunities by holding loan air and employment fair. He also directed to formulate a plan regarding customer service centers in coordination with banks.

