Yogi Takes To Task Officials Failing To Solve Grievances Of People

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has voiced anger over officials' inability to redress people's grievances saying action would be taken against them if they fail to deliver as per the directives of the government. He also took district police chiefs to task for the failure to stem crime rate. The directives were issued during a video conference when DMs and SSPs of 14 districts attended `Yogi ki paathshaala' here today. The complainants were present during video conferencing and CM spoke to them first before turning heat on DMs and SSPs of the concerned district. He sought information from officers on 67 issues. "This has come to my notice that officials are serious about redressing the grievances of people. This is a bad trend. People come to us with high expectations. If we fail to redress their grievances it is a real shame," he said in the video conferencing which continued for almost 1530 hrs. He even pointed out that maximum complaints he had received about chakroads, grabbing of property, encroachment of government lands or ponds by land mafias, police reluctance to lodge FIR and failure of police to solve petty crimes. "These all issues could be solved at the district level. All the complaints should be solved in a time bound manner," he said. He even asked police to control crime and lodge FIRs in all cases. Do not spare anyone. The heinous crimes should be taken to fast track court. "No attempt should be made by police to protect criminals," he said. The CM rated 10 districts as worst performing that includes Lucknow, Varanasi and Allahabad. He spoke to DMs of these districts as well as to 10 SSPs who failed to control crime. The 10 districts include Sitapur, Hardoi, Varanasi, Allahabad, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur,Kanpur City, Unnao and Pratapgarh. Sources say that the CM even identified few DMs and questioned then why government orders were not fulfilled. "People come to me regularly with their complaints that DMs do not listen to them. It is the duty of district officials to solve people's problems there are then. They should not come with their applications to me. This is happening which is very unfortunate," Mr Yogi said. He has asked all the DMs to form a core team to redress people's grievances and it should solve all the problems they have received till July 31. UNI