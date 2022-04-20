Yogi Takes Stock Of Preparations Ahead Of PM's Visit To Kanpur

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday oversaw the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur on December 14.

The Chief Minister alighted at the helipad made at the Chandrashekhar Azad Agriculture University, this morning from where he left for Atal Ghat along with the officials.

Mr Adityanath inspected the Sisamau drain and post that, he held a meeting with various officials and public-representatives after reaching the Agriculture University.

Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh, Minister of Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun, Mayor Pramila Pandey and state minister Nilima Katiyar remained present with the CM.The Prime Minister is set to visit Kanpur to oversee the work being done under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) . The PM will assess the current state of the Ganga river. Mr Adityanath had also inspected the Ganga river on a steamer on Saturday. He had also gone to Ganga barrage after inspecting the Atal Ghat. During this time, he had also given important directions to the officials. UNI